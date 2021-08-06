Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.34. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.