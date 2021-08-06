Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $490.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.