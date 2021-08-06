BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

