Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 261.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

