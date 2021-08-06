Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%.

NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 95,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.86. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

