Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,181.03

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,181.03 ($41.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,290.95 ($43.00). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,270 ($42.72), with a volume of 47,342 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider William Wyatt acquired 397 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

About Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

