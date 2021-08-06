Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $10,200.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,154,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diane M. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Caleres stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $17,892.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

