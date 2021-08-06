Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,900 shares of company stock worth $264,782.

About Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.