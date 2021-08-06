California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,332 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Chimerix worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $6,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

