California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,427 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

