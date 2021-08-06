California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The Container Store Group worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $572.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

