California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Funko were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $20.12 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

