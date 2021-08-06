California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 457 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.