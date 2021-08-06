California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth $8,509,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

GoHealth stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.