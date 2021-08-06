Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 311.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

