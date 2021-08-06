Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $166.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,920 shares of company stock worth $19,385,274 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

