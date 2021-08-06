Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,728 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund accounts for 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

