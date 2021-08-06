Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 23.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.