Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $337.95. 13,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,671. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.26. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.