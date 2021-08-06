Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,543 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 72.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.