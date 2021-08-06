Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 375 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.37. 10,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

