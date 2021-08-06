Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 680 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,545. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

