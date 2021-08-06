Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Camtek stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

