Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) to Buy

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GEGYF stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

