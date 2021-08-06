Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $774,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,717.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,506.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

