Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $355.45 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $355,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

ADSK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $328.82. 1,342,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

