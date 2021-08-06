Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $544,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,932,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

NYSE:A traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,799. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $155.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

