Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 41,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $429,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,364. The stock has a market cap of $618.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

