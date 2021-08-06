Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cerner Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 273,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cerner by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 567,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 113,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

