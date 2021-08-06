Capita (LON:CPI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 35.39 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.06 million and a PE ratio of 44.99.

In other Capita news, insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 331,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,130,891.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

