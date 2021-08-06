Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 73,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

