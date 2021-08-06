Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.59.

CRWD opened at $265.62 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.