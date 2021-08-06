Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47.

