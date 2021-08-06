Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

