Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $632.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $632.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

