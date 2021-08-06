Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70.36 ($0.92). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 49,333 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53. The company has a market cap of £78.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.16.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

