Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $552.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 79.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

