Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

