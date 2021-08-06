Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

