Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.26. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 18,070 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CSFFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

