Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRN. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.67. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $110.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

