Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 573.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unisys were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Unisys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

