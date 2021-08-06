Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,213 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3,465.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PetMed Express were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $590.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

