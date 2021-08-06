Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 736.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 93.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.57. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

