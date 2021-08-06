Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

