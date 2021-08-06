Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

