Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,213 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PetMed Express were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PETS opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

