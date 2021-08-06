Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

