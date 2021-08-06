Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 543 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of FLS opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.