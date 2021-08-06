Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $51,000 Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $14.00 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.24 and a current ratio of 17.24.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.